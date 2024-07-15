Russia: Progress Spacecraft to Be Launched to Space Station in August

The Russian Roscosmos agency has announced the launch of the Progress MS-28 spacecraft to the International Space Station on August 15.

In a statement on Monday, the agency said that the launch will be carried out from Site 31 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. It added that the vehicle will be launched aboard a Russian Soyuz 2.1a rocket, noting that experts have finished examining it in a special room located at Site 254, at the Baikonur base, this room is covered from the inside with radiation-absorbing materials and can simulate outer space conditions.

The vehicle was returned to the technical center at the base, and the process of connecting it to a special device to test the operation of its electrical systems began.

Progress MS are space cargo vehicles developed by Russia for operations to supply the space station with goods. It was used to transport scientific equipment, water, oxygen, and food to the station. When these vehicles are docked with the station, their jet engines can be used to adjust the stat

ions orbit in space.

Source: Qatar News Agency