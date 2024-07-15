Arabic Language Guest Honor at French Avignon Festival 2025

Director of French Avignon Festival Tiago Rodrigues announced Monday that the Arabic language will be the guest of honor at the 2025 edition, which is one of the most important theatrical activities in the world.

In a meeting with journalists and the public at the Avignon Festival, which is holding its 78th session in southeastern France, Rodrigues praised the enormous heritage richness of this language, which also constitutes a “bridge between cultures.” The Spanish language has been the guest of honor in this year’s programming.

The Avignon Festival, which was founded in 1947 by Jean Vilar, is one of the most important international events for contemporary live performance, where Avignon in southeastern France becomes a theatrical city, welcoming tens of thousands of theater lovers from all generations.

The program features performances, readings, exhibitions, films, and discussions that reflect various views of the world’s participating artists and intellectuals.

Source: Qatar News Agency