ASUS Announces ROG SWIFT OLED 32 Pro Gaming Screen

ASUS Electronics announced the ROG SWIFT OLED 32 Pro gaming screen that kicks off with a 240Hz refresh rate.

The ROG SWIFT Pro screen features OLED technology and a switch feature between two display patterns, between 4K display resolution at 240Hz refresh rate, or Full HD display quality at 480Hz super refresh rate, and features a quick response at 0.03 milliseconds.

The screen supports a sharp image while lowering the motion blur in quick scenes in games, and the screen comes with flash-resistant technology, with the variable refresh rate to reduce flashes while switching the refresh rate to protect the eye from fatigue during long game sessions.

The screen also comes with a digital assistant that automatically adjusts its settings according to the content it displays of games, movies or creative work.

The screen also supports a high level of contrast, with a 99 percent color gradient with DCI-P3 standards, with color resolution with ?E standards, the screen also supports HDR400 standards, 1300 cd/m bri

ghtness for gaming and professional work.

The connection screen includes DisplayPort 1.4 port, HDMI 2.1 port, supports device charging via 90W USB-C port, and includes USB connection base to match the screen with different devices.

Source: Qatar News Agency