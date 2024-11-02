Royal Court Chief Evaluates Progress of Royal Initiative Projects in Ma’an and Tafileh.

Ma’an: Royal Court Chief, head of the committee to follow up on implementation of His Majesty the King’s initiatives, Yousef Issawi Saturday toured a number of Royal Initiatives projects in Ma’an and Tafileh governorates. The projects were launched in implementation royal directives the King gave during field visits and meetings with dignitaries and residents of the two regions.

According to Jordan News Agency, in Unizeh in Ma’an governorate, Issawi, accompanied by Labor Minister Khaled Bakkar and Ma’an Governor Hassan Al-Jabour, called on the Arab Bakery and Sweets Factory of the Al-Walaa Catering Services Company. This project is being implemented as part of the “Branches and Production Units Initiative” launched in 2008. The bakery is expected to create a minimum of 150 job opportunities for local residents and neighboring areas, with an initial production capacity of about 15 tons of high-quality baked goods and sweets per day.

In Tafileh, Issawi was joined by Tafileh Governor Omar Zayoud and Director G

eneral of the Economic and Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans Ismail Al-Shoubaki to inspect a project aimed at building a military retirees club. The head of the Royal Court emphasized to reporters that the royal initiatives projects being implemented across the Kingdom, including in Tafileh and Ma’an, are focused on productive development projects, job creation for young men and women, small income-generating projects, supporting women, and enhancing local people’s engagement to serve their communities.