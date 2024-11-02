Regional Prosthetics and Orthotics Conference Begins in Amman.

Amman: The 1st Arab Regional Congress for Prosthetics and Orthotics of the International Society for Prosthetics and Orthotics (ISPO) commenced in Amman on Saturday. Former Prime Minister Abdullah Ensour, in his opening remarks at the conference, emphasized the importance of addressing the needs of individuals with physical challenges. Organized by the United Arab Society for Prosthetics and Orthotics (UASPO) in collaboration with the Jordanian NMS for P and O, the event highlights the humanitarian and ethical considerations in the field.

According to Jordan News Agency, Abdullah Ensour highlighted the increasing number of amputations resulting from traffic accidents, machinery incidents, and conflicts. He stressed the necessity of raising awareness about accident prevention and enhancing health services and specialized training for amputee care. His Majesty King Abdullah’s initiatives, which include hosting injured Palestinians in Jordan or providing care at their locations, were also noted.

UASPO Secretar

y-General Raed Al Khattab discussed the advancements in prosthetics science, which have enabled many people globally to regain mobility. He mentioned King Abdullah II’s directive for the Royal Medical Services to support amputees in the Gaza Strip through the “restore hope” initiative, responding to the escalating war injuries. This initiative has provided prosthetic limbs to numerous children in Gaza, where the number of amputees is expected to exceed 15,000.

ISPO President David Constantine expressed appreciation for the conference organizers, acknowledging their efforts in raising awareness and addressing issues related to prosthetics and mobility. Hatem Masaadeh, President of the Jordanian NMS for P and O, highlighted Jordan’s pioneering role in the region, with the establishment of the National College for Training Prosthetics in 1984, supported by the Royal Medical Services, the Ministry of Health, and the German government.

The three-day conference will include presentations, lectures, and workshops

focused on various aspects of prosthetics and orthotics, showcasing scientific achievements and professional developments in the field.