Prince Faisal Engages in Key Discussions at 27th ANOC General Assembly.

Cascais: His Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, the President of the Jordan Olympic Committee and a member of the Executive Office of the International Olympic Committee, participated in the 27th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) in Cascais, Portugal. The assembly concluded on Friday and was attended by over 850 delegates from 200 national Olympic committees, along with representatives from the International Olympic Committee, international federations, and organizing committees of future Olympic Games.

According to Jordan News Agency, Prince Faisal, who also serves as the Chair of the ANOC Gender Equity Commission, was actively involved in discussions that included the announcement of ANOC’s activities for the years 2022-2023 and the review of its financial report. The assembly also reviewed significant sporting events and assessed the progress of work in host cities, such as Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympics, Milan-Cortina for the 2026 Winter Olympics, and

Dakar for the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games.

Earlier in the week, Prince Faisal attended the 90th meeting of ANOC’s Executive Board, where it was confirmed that Hong Kong, China will host the next General Assembly in 2026. Furthermore, he participated as a speaker in a session focused on protection in sports, which was organized by ANOC in conjunction with the General Assembly. These sessions served as a platform for national Olympic committees to exchange insights on topics such as the Olympic program, protection in sports, and the Olympic artificial intelligence agenda.