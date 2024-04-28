Riyadh to Host World Investment Conference in November 2024

Riyadh: The Saudi Investment Promotion Authority signed an agreement with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) to host the 28th edition of the World Investment Conference from November 25th to 27th, 2024, in Riyadh. This comes within the Kingdom’s commitment to leading digital transformation, sustainability, and global cooperation in the investment sector. Hosting the conference in Riyadh emphasizes Saudi Arabia’s position as a global investment hub, promoting a promising business environment in the Kingdom, given that the conference will discuss economic development issues and various investment opportunities worldwide. Moreover, it epitomizes Saudi Arabia’s prestigious economic status, enhancing international cooperation for global economic growth.

It reflects the Kingdom’s pivotal role globally and regionally, its influence in decision-making, and its strategic positioning. The conference serves as a global platform bringing together a select group of leaders, major investors, an

d stakeholders from around the world to discuss global investment trends and opportunities. It aims to stimulate investment in various local and global sectors.

Additionally, the conference will highlight Saudi Arabia’s unprecedented historical transformation and significant economic growth under Saudi Vision 2030 and its ambitious projects aimed at achieving comprehensive economic transformation and enhancing the Kingdom’s status as a global investment destination.

Organized by the WAIPA since 1995, the conference serves as a forum where investment promotion agencies convene to discuss and address current economic and social issues that may impact global investment flows.

Source: Saudi Press Agency