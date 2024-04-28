King Khalid Int’l Airport Welcomes First China Eastern Airlines Flight from Shanghai

Riyadh: April 28, 2024 — King Khalid International Airport (KKIA), managed and operated by Riyadh Airports Company (RAC), received the first flight from Shanghai on Sunday, operated by China Eastern Airlines. This marks the commencement of three weekly flights provided by China Eastern Airlines between Riyadh and Shanghai, representing the first-ever service on this route.

The launch of this route is the result of concerted efforts and collaboration among various entities, including the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP), the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), and RAC. The initiative aims to meet the increasing demand and offer enhanced facilities, services, and products to enrich the travel experience for Chinese visitors.

This service provides an opportunity for travelers to explore unique destinations, tourist attractions, cultural diversity, and global events in the Kingdom, while experiencing the renowned hospitality of Saudi society.

ts Company Ayman Abdulaziz AboAbah expressed his appreciation for the collaboration between RAC and China Eastern Airlines. He highlighted that this milestone further strengthens the leading role of King Khalid International Airport in establishing the Kingdom as a leading global aviation hub in the Middle East.

Source: Saudi Press Agency