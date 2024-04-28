Nearly 80 tons of waste coming from Israel were seized in Qalqilya



Based on information and field follow-up by the agency, the Customs Police, in cooperation with the competent authority in the Environmental Quality Authority, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Municipality of Qalqilya, today, Sunday, seized a number of trucks loaded with waste coming from Israel to be buried in citizens’ lands in Qalqilya Governorate, and it is considered waste. Dangerous to the Palestinian environment.

In view of this, the competent authority decided to return the seized items to their source and properly complete the legal procedures

Source: Maan News Agency