Riyadh Airports Company Secures Best Total Experience Award at CX Live Show Middle East 2024



Riyadh: Riyadh Airports Company has been honoured with the Best Total Experience award at the Customer Experience Live Show Middle East 2024 ceremony, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Best Total Experience award recognizes the comprehensive range of experiences provided at King Khalid International Airport, ensuring an integrated experience for users and a seamless journey for 31 million passengers served in 2023.

The award encompasses the customer experience for travellers and partners, the employee experience for company staff and airport personnel, as well as user and technological experiences encompassing aviation solutions and customer service channels.

CEO of Riyadh Airports Ayman Abdulaziz Aboabah emphasized that this accolade serves as a testament to King Khalid International Airport’s unwavering dedication to upholding the highest global standards in the field. He further highlighted the company’s unwavering determination to enhance services in both the human and technological realms. Thes

e endeavours aim to keep pace with the strategic national objectives of the airport, to realize Saudi Vision 2030, Aboabah added.

Source: Saudi Press Agency