  • Date: May 6, 2024
Palestinian President, Slovenian Foreign Minister Discuss Developments on Palestinian Scene

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed on Sunday with Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon the latest developments on the Palestinian scene in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, and the efforts made to bring in humanitarian and medical aid.

During the meeting, the Palestinian President touched on the dangerous Israeli escalation in the West Bank, the continued crimes of colonists, and the violation of Islamic and Christian sanctities, especially in the city of Jerusalem, in addition to the efforts of the State of Palestine to obtain full membership in the United Nations, and the importance of obtaining more recognition of the State of Palestine from countries that have not done so.

Source: Qatar News Agency

