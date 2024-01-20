Revolutionizing Healthcare: Remedy- House Calls Unveils Groundbreaking Platform for On-Demand, Personalized Care

New York, NY – Remedy – House Calls, a cutting-edge healthcare technology platform, is set to transform the landscape of on-demand healthcare with its innovative approach to connecting patients with qualified healthcare providers for in-home and office visits. The platform, developed by industry disruptor Mark Golberg, introduces a seamless, tech-driven experience that prioritizes convenience, accessibility, and personalized care.

Empowering Patients and Providers

Remedy’s platform, born out of Mark Golberg’s successful venture in the concierge COVID testing service, leverages technology to bridge the gap between patients and a network of 1099 healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, physician assistants, and physical therapists. Unlike traditional telehealth solutions, Remedy believes that in-person care is paramount for a comprehensive healthcare experience.

Technology-Driven Convenience

Users can access Remedy’s dual applications to book appointments, connect with qualified healthcare professionals, and receive a range of services tailored to their needs. The platform caters to the growing demand for in-home and on-demand care, offering services to patients. Remedy has also secured contracts with leading health insurers, ensuring a streamlined and affordable healthcare experience for users.

Unprecedented Market Opportunity

Remedy’s target market includes the vast landscape of urgent care facilities, hospitals, ERs, and private practices, particularly in New York City. With an asset-light marketplace model and zero net marginal costs, Remedy is poised to tap into a market valued at $690 million in annual top-line revenue across urgent care locations in NYC alone.

Positive Social Impact

Beyond its potential for financial success, Remedy is committed to making a positive social impact. The platform’s emphasis on in-person care aligns with the growing demand for personalized healthcare services, creating a win-win situation for patients and providers alike.

Proven Traction and Rapid Growth

Remedy has already achieved significant traction, building on the success of Mark Golberg’s precursor company, Rapid Test NYC. The platform boasts a network of healthcare professionals, and with Golberg’s track record of building trusted healthcare brands, Remedy is set to become a leader in the on-demand healthcare space.

Looking Ahead

As Remedy unveils its platform to the public, Golberg and his team are excited about the prospect of transforming healthcare delivery. With a commitment to technological innovation, personalized care, and a vision for a healthier future, Remedy is poised to redefine the way we access and experience healthcare.

About Remedy:

Remedy – House Calls is a technology platform connecting patients with qualified healthcare providers for in-home and office visits. Born out of the success of its precursor company in concierge COVID testing, Rapid Test NYC, Remedy is driven by a vision for personalized, in-person healthcare that leverages the power of technology. The platform aims to disrupt traditional telehealth models and provide a seamless, convenient, and accessible healthcare experience for users.

Contact:

For any other press inquiries, please reach out to mark@trustremedy.com

Media Contact

Organization: Remedy – House Calls

Contact Person: Mark Golberg

Website: https://www.trustremedy.com

Email: mark@trustremedy.com

City: New York

State: New York

Country: United States

SOURCE: Remedy – House Calls

View the original press release on accesswire.com