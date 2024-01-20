Mavis Tutorial Centre: Pioneering Education Excellence Since 1986

Mavis Tutorial Centre, a stalwart in the education industry, is proud to announce its continued commitment to academic excellence as it celebrates 38 years of dedicated service to students across Singapore. Established in 1986, Mavis has evolved dynamically, staying attuned to the ever-changing landscape of Singaporean school examinations, including the PSLE, O levels, and A levels.

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2024 / Mavis Tutorial Centre, a stalwart in the education industry, is proud to announce its continued commitment to academic excellence as it celebrates 38 years of dedicated service to students across Singapore. Established in 1986, Mavis has evolved dynamically, staying attuned to the ever-changing landscape of Singaporean school examinations, including the PSLE, O levels, and A levels.

Over nearly four decades, Mavis Tutorial Centre has emerged as a trusted partner for parents seeking quality education for their children. The institution’s success is deeply rooted in its ability to adapt, consistently refining learning materials to align with the latest examination trends and syllabus changes.

"Education is a dynamic field, and our journey at Mavis has been a testament to our adaptability. We believe in staying ahead of the curve, continuously refining our approach to ensure that students receive the best possible guidance," says Mr. Melvin Ng, 46, Director of Mavis Tutorial Centre, at the forefront of the institution’s evolution.

What began as a humble single branch has blossomed into a network of 17 branches strategically located across Singapore. Mavis’s growth reflects the trust parents place in the institution and its commitment to providing top-notch education.

Mavis Tutorial Centre places a strong emphasis on teacher training, ensuring that educators stay abreast of current exam trends and syllabus modifications through regular training sessions. The collaborative sharing of best practices among teachers further enriches the learning experience for students.

In response to the challenges posed by global health crises such as COVID-19, Mavis Tutorial Centre has fortified its commitment to uninterrupted learning. The institution has developed its own custom-built Learning Management System (LMS), ensuring that students never miss a lesson.

Mr Muzammil Peer, 44, Deputy CEO of Mavis Tutorial Centre, emphasizes the importance of consistency in learning, stating, "In a world where disruptions are inevitable, consistency in education is paramount. Our LMS ensures that students can actively participate in online classes or catch up on recorded lessons, providing a seamless learning experience."

Students can also submit their work through the LMS for grading, creating a comprehensive learning ecosystem that transcends physical boundaries. This innovation has proven so effective that Singaporeans overseas actively participate in Mavis classes, aligning themselves with the Singapore curriculum while attending international schools.

"We are proud to have created an education system that transcends geographical constraints. Our LMS has become a bridge for students abroad to stay connected with the Singapore curriculum, fostering confidence that they can seamlessly reintegrate upon their return," adds Mr. Muzammil Peer.

As Mavis Tutorial Centre continues to lead the way in education, its commitment to excellence, adaptability, and technological innovation ensures a bright future for students seeking the best in academic guidance.

For more information about Mavis Tutorial Centre, please visit https://www.mavistutorial.com/

