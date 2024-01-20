Longer Announces Upcoming Launch of Nano – a Revolutionary Portable Laser Engraver to Unleash Creativity

Starts at USD$299: 6W & 12W Affordable & Powerful Portable Diode Laser Engraver

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Longer was founded in 2016 by Dr. Changshi Lao from the Georgia Institute of Technology and Dr. He Yi from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It is a dynamic brand emerging from the depths of cutting-edge scientific research. Both experts have utilized the Laser Engraver in laboratory research, harnessing its potential to revolutionize fields such as optics, biology, and microchips. Having witnessed the transformative power of this technology firsthand, they firmly believe that the Laser Engraver should be more accessible and affordable. Thus, under the common vision, Longer was born.

Today, Longer has announced its latest innovation – Longer Nano. This portable diode laser engraver, available in two versions of 6W and 12W, promises to redefine laser engraving with affordable and powerful engraving solutions. Learn more here.

Longer Nano cleverly combines portability with power. Its sleek design and impressive capabilities allow it to handle a wide range of applications from wood and metal to food and leather. It can even be engraved on challenging surfaces like ceramics, paper, plastic, stone, cloth, and acrylic, and it’s capable of engraving on curved surfaces and cuts wood up to 8mm thick, expanding creative possibilities for users. Whether you’re a hobbyist or a business professional, the Longer Nano is a versatile tool for DIY artistic projects and customizing business products.

"With Longer Nano, our goal was to create a tool that is not only powerful and versatile but also accessible to everyone. Longer Nano is our answer to the growing demand for a portable yet incredibly powerful engraving solution that doesn’t compromise on quality. This machine is not just a tool but a gateway to unleashing imagination and creativity, allowing users to explore endless possibilities with engraving," said Longer founder Changshi Lao.

Nano has perfect precision. Its advanced technology guarantees undistorted edges. Nano 12W ensures that every engraving stands out in clarity and detail with a 0.02mm accuracy by the field lens, which further elevates the quality and accuracy of engravings. It’s also incredibly fast, with a lightning-fast engraving speed of 2200mm/s by the Galvo system. Plus, it has an extension rod up to 100*300mm for larger projects and works seamlessly with industry-standard software like Lightburn and LaserGrbl, enhancing user productivity.

Longer Nano 6W & 12W affordable and powerful portable laser engravers usher in a new era of creativity and ease of use for laser engraving. Made to satisfy the needs of experienced makers and reduce the learning curve for those new to engraving, Longer Nano is the most powerful and versatile way for anyone to unleash their unique creativity. Longer Nano is launching on Kickstarter at the end of January or in early February, offering special deals and discounts for early adopters. To learn more, click here.

