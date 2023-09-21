  • Date: September 22, 2023
  • Date: September 22, 2023

Real Estate Trading Volume at Over QR 307 Million in Week

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from 10 September to 14 September 2023 reached QR, 218,470,521.

Total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the period from 10 September to 14 September 2023, is QR, 88,738,310.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, Residential Buildings, Administrative building , Shops , Residential Units.

Sales were concentrated in, Al Daayen, AL Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakrah, Umm Slal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Al Shamal, municipalities, and in Al Dafna, Lusail , The Pearl , Legtaifiya, Al Kharayej Zones.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from September 3 to 7,2023 reached more than QR 308 million.

Source: Qatar News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages