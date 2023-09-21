Real Estate Trading Volume at Over QR 307 Million in Week

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from 10 September to 14 September 2023 reached QR, 218,470,521.

Total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the period from 10 September to 14 September 2023, is QR, 88,738,310.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, Residential Buildings, Administrative building , Shops , Residential Units.

Sales were concentrated in, Al Daayen, AL Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakrah, Umm Slal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Al Shamal, municipalities, and in Al Dafna, Lusail , The Pearl , Legtaifiya, Al Kharayej Zones.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from September 3 to 7,2023 reached more than QR 308 million.

Source: Qatar News Agency