Qatar Airways Receives Four Awards at APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony

The national carrier of the State of Qatar received four awards during the APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony that took place at APEX/IFSA Global EXPO in Long Beach, California.

HE Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker received the CEO Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes industry leaders for their dedication, efforts and commitment to enhancing passenger experience, 2024 APEX World Class Award, APEX Award for Best Entertainment in the Middle East, and the APEX Award for Global Best Food & Beverage.

These awards solidify the airlines status as one of the world’s leading airlines.

HE Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “I am honored to accept the CEO Lifetime Achievement Award from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). Over the last decades, Qatar Airways has grown to become one of the most recognizable and trusted names in the industry, synonymous with customer service quality and luxury. It is owing to the dedication of our employees across the world that our award-winning airline continues to outperform at the highest level of our industry.” The APEX CEO Lifetime Achievement Award has only been awarded six times in the organization’s five-decade history. This prestigious award is selectively awarded to industry leaders and visionaries who inspire progress across the aviation landscape while also elevating their brands.

APEX is one of the world’s largest international airline associations. This global non-profit advance passenger experience with the support of major airlines in conjunction with both the International Flight Services Association and Future Travel Experience.

Qatar Airways Group is a unique organization which encompasses multiple subsidiaries and works in synergy to create the smoothest travel journey including airport ground services, onboard catering, private jet travel, and more.

Source: Qatar News Agency