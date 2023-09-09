QSL’s Ooredoo Cup 2023-2024 Season Schedule Amended



The Qatar Stars League (QSL) has made an amendment to the schedule of 2023-2024 season Ooredoo Cup due to Al Sadd club’s inability to play in this season’s tournament.





Al Sadd SC withdrew from the tournament, and submitted an official request to the Qatar Stars League stating that it would not participate in the tournament because 21 of the team players have been called up by their national teams and that a number of its players suffered injuries that require long treatment.





QSL reprogrammed the matches of the second group, which included Al Sadd along with the teams of Al Duhail, Al Gharafa, Al Markhiya, Al Rayyan and Al Shamal, so that the number of teams in the group was limited to five compared to six teams in the first group, which includes: Al Arabi, Al Wakrah, Qatar SC, Al Ahly, Umm Salal and Muaither.





Source: Qatar News Agency

