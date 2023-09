The death toll from the earthquake that struck Morocco, on Friday night, has risen to 1037.





1204 people were injured, 721 of them sustained severe injuries.





A statement by the Moroccan Interior Ministry said that most fatalities occurred in the regions of Al Haouz (542), Taroudant (321) and Chichaoua (103).





Search and rescue operations are underway, according to local authorities.





Source: Qatar News Agency