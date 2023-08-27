QSE: FTSE Russell Semi-Annual Review Amended

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) announced an amendment to the semi-annual review of the FTSE Russell Index for the month of September.

Ooredoo will be upgraded from FTSE Russell Mid Cap to FTSE Russell Large Cap. said QSE in a statement today.

The Statement said that further to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series September 2023 Semi-Annual Review notice released on 18 August 2023, the status of Ooredoo has been amended on August 24.

It added that the index review may be subject to revision and that changes will be considered final on Monday September 4th 2023.

Source: Qatar News Agency