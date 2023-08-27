  • Date: August 28, 2023
Muscat Stock Exchange Closes Lower

Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) index “30” closed Sunday at 4,772.13 points, down by 3.8 points, or by 0.08 percent, compared to the last trading session, which amounted to 4,775.96 points.

The trading value amounted to OMR 2,662,092, down by 19.4 percent, compared to the last trading session, which amounted to OMR 3,301,668.

The report issued by the MSX indicated that the market value decreased by 0.025 percent from the last trading day and amounted to approximately OMR 23.82 billion.

Source: Qatar News Agency

