  • Date: August 28, 2023
QSE Rises 16.59 Points at Beginning of Sunday’s Trading

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index rose 16.59 points, or 0.16%, at the beginning of Sunday’s trading, to reach the level of 10,381.30 points, compared to last weekend’s closing session.

The index was backed by the positive performance of the real estate sector, which rose by 1.15 percent, telecoms by 0.64 percent, transportation by 0.46 percent, consumer goods and services by 0.09 percent, and banking and financial services by 0.03 percent. On the other hand, the performance was negative in the insurance, which declined by 0.66 percent, and industrial sector by 0.15 percent.

At 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 2651 transactions worth QR 64,931,872.085, distributed among 34,207,544 shares.

Source: Qatar News Agency

