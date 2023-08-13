Qatar’s National Basketball Team to Face Chinese Taipei in William Jones Cup

Qatar basketball team will face Chinese Taipei (team A) on Monday in the third round of the 42nd William Jones Cup.

The 2023 William Jones Cup is being held in Chinese Taipei and will conclude on August 21. Participants in the tournament include teams from Qatar, the United States, South Korea, Chinese Taipei (teams A and B), Japan, the Philippines and Iran.

The Qatari team lost to UC Irvine Anteaters of the US in the first round (38-105) and also lost to Iran in the second round (63-69).

Qatar will meet the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters of the Philippine in the fourth round on Tuesday. Other matches for the Qatari team will be against the UAE team in the fifth round on Wednesday, Chinese Taipei (B) in the sixth round on Thursday, and South Korea’s Anyang KGC in the seventh round on Friday.

Qatar’s participation in the tournament will come to an end on Sunday, when they take on Japan.

The 2023 William Jones Cup includes teams that will participate in the 19th FIBA Basketball World Cup cohosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10, 2023.

