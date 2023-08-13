Morocco International Saiss to QNA: Ready for QNB Stars League Kick-off, Happy with Al Sadd Transfer

Al Sadd new signing Romain Saiss said he was riding high with his first Qatar Stars League appearance, coming from Turkiye’s Besiktas JK.

Speaking exclusively to Qatar News Agency , the Morocco international said the QNB Stars League season would be tough amid all sides’ intensive preparations, voicing hopes they would satisfy Al Sadd fans’ aspirations.

Al Sadd is the best team in Qatar, and everything is going well; the atmosphere is very good within the team, and everyone is waiting for the moment to kick off, the 33-year-old defender who signed a two-season contract added.

Saiss was part of the Atlas Lions’ thrilling FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign to be the first Arab and African side to finish fourth.

Bruno Miguel’s sons will kick off their QNB Stars League campaign on Aug. 18 when they take on Umm Slal at Al Bayt Stadium.

The 16-time winners seek to regain the title after finishing third in the 2022-23 season.

Source: Qatar News Agency