Manchester United announced Sunday their midfielder Fred had finalized his transfer to Turkiye’s Fenerbahce.

A statement from the club on Twitter said the Brazil international passed the medical.

The 30-year-old came to Old Trafford from Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018.

Fenerbahce finished second in the Turkish League last season, behind Galatasaray, but won the Turkish Cup.

Source: Qatar News Agency