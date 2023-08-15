Paraguay’s New President Sworn in

The new Paraguay’s president was sworn in Tuesday for the next five years after his April election victory.

Pena took the presidential oath outside Asuncion’s government palace in a solemn ceremony attended by South American leaders, the king of Spain, alongside other officials from many countries.

Pena, 44, secured a solid election victory in April and replaces Mario Abdo Benitez. Both are from the conservative Colorado Party, which has dominated Paraguayan politics for 75 years.

Source: Qatar News Agency