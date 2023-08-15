  • Date: August 16, 2023
  • Date: August 16, 2023

Paraguay’s New President Sworn in

The new Paraguay’s president was sworn in Tuesday for the next five years after his April election victory.

Pena took the presidential oath outside Asuncion’s government palace in a solemn ceremony attended by South American leaders, the king of Spain, alongside other officials from many countries.

Pena, 44, secured a solid election victory in April and replaces Mario Abdo Benitez. Both are from the conservative Colorado Party, which has dominated Paraguayan politics for 75 years.

Source: Qatar News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages