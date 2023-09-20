Qatar joins the Digital Cooperation Organization membership

The State of Qatar has officially joined the Digital Cooperation Organization, a newly established international organization that aims to enhance international cooperation in the areas of innovation, empowerment, and accelerating the growth of the digital economy.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology stated in a statement today that the State of Qatar’s accession to this international organization is considered a strategic step that consolidates its commitment to the growth of the digital economy.

Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology in Qatar, said that this step reflects Qatar’s permanent commitment to supporting global prosperity through digital transformation, and the desire to share Qatar’s capabilities in digital technology with various countries.

He added, “Joining the Digital Cooperation Organization is part of our strategy to enhance Qatar’s role as a major player at the international level in the world of technology and digital innovation, and seek to strengthen ties through joint learning and exchange of experiences, and work to empower youth and entrepreneurs in the digital fields at the regional and international levels.” “.

Source: International Islamic News Agency