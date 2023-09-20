Interior Minister congratulates Revolution Leader and president Mashat on ninth anniversary of September 21 Revolution

Interior Minister , Major General Abdul Karim Amir al-Din al-Houthi, sent a cable of congratulations to Revolution Leader, Sayyed, Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the Head of the Supreme Political Council – Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat, and members of the Council on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the glorious September 21 Revolution.

It stated:

On the ninth anniversary of the glorious September 21st revolution, I extend to you, in my name and on behalf of the employees of the Ministry of Interior, my most sincere congratulations and in your words to my president , members of the House of Representatives , the Shura Council, the Prime Minister and the ministers. We also congratulate the heroes of the armed and security forces, stationed in the fields of glory, honor, and our patient Yemeni people.

The steadfast Mujahid, on this great national occasion, the anniversary of the people’s revolution that was achieved and crowned with success after a long struggle and tireless struggle, in order to restore national sovereignty and liberate the homeland from guardianship, wishing you good health and wellness and lasting success in carrying out your religious and national responsibilities.

We are also pleased on this occasion to congratulate you and our people on the great victories and achievements that have been achieved in various fields, especially on the security and military front, asking God Almighty to repeat this national occasion when the promised victory has been achieved for our homeland, and every inch of the homeland has been liberated from the filth of the invaders and their mercenaries.

We in the Ministry of Interior renew our pledge to God, to the leader of the revolution, to our political leadership, and to our people to fulfill the sacrifices of our righteous martyrs and for every drop of blood shed in the face of the aggression forces, tyranny and their criminal tools that are desperately trying to undermine national cohesion, spread crime, and destabilize security.

Source: Yemen News Agency