Saqqaf highlights Jordan’s investment opportunities, privileges to Turkish investors

Minister of Investment, Kholoud Saqqaf , affirmed the ministry’s support for Turkish investosr to ensure success of their investment in the Kingdom. Saqqaf also referred to Jordan’s modern investment law that treats foreign investor on equal footing granted to the local peers. During her meeting Wednesday, with a number of Turkish investors, in presence of Turkish Ambassador to Jordan, Erdem Ozan , Saqqaf said Jordan provides a “distinguished, safe and stable” investment environment for doing business, as well as its legislative stability that ensures a “clear” vision for investors, and related “competitive” priviliges and incentives. Moreover, she said Jordan signed Arab and international agreements, which contributed to opening new export markets for Jordanian products. Saqqaf indicated that there are “promising” value-added investment opportunities in Jordan that deserve attention of the Turkish investor, in multiple investment sectors, primarily information and communications technology, logistics services, tourism, industry, agriculture and health, in addition to partnership projects between the public and private sectors. Saqqaf touched on the ministry’s key steps in empowering the investment sector, primarily launching (invest.jo) platform, which contains 21 viable and competitive investment opportunities for investors at a value of approximately $1billion. Saqqaf noted the ministry completed the legislation regulating the Kingdom’s investment environment, approved Investment Promotion Strategy for 2023-2026, activated comprehensive investment service platform, and concluded service automation related to licensing and practicing economic activities. For his part, the Turkish envoy lauded level of bilateral relations and their “historical” depth, which is a “solid” foundation for future development in all fields, especially in investment areas. He also valued efforts of the Jordanian government and Ministry of Investment to improve the Kingdom’s business and investment environment, especially since Jordan is characterized by a safe, stable and lucrative investor environment and enjoys key competitiveness advantages. For their part, Turkish investors affirmed their interest in the investment opportunities presented during the meeting, especially in the clothing and knitwear industry, information technology and manufacturing of prefabricated housing units.

Source: Jordan News Agency