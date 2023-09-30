Prosecution hands 4 charges to suspects of spoiled rice selling

The Public Prosecution charged the main suspects in the spoiled rice case with selling food unsuitable for human consumption, selling food unsafe for human use, expired food selling and selling food with unclear information tags. The Public Prosecutor, Hassan Abdallat, told a Jordan News Agency correspondent that on September 17, the case was transferred from the Jordanian Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), and the Public Prosecution conducted investigations with the support of specialised experts. Abdallat stated that the Amman public prosecutor had decided to detain one of the main suspects in the Marka Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre. He explained that the interrogation of the remaining defendants would be completed once they are detained, adding that official subpoena warrants have been issued against them.

Source: Jordan News Agency