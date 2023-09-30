WTD 2023 Activities Conclude in Riyadh with Participation of More Than 500 Experts from 120 Countries

A series of events organized in Riyadh on the occasion of the 2023 World Tourism Day (WTD) concluded with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) hailing this year’s celebration as the largest and most influential ever in its 43-year history.

More than 50 tourism ministers, 120 officials, and over 500 experts and leaders in the sector and UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili participated in this year’s celebration of the WTD which was held under the theme, “Tourism and Green Investments”

Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb extended his thanks and gratitude to the Kingdom’s leadership for their constant and endless support to the tourism sector, attributing the historic leaps the sector has achieved in terms of creating jobs and investments to the special attention and tremendous support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Al-Khateeb has also highlighted the successes the Kingdom has achieved and its contributions to the global tourism landscape through organizing and hosting several international events that had their impact on bringing the global tourism sector to pre-pandemic levels.

The activities and sessions of the WTD in Riyadh focused on enhancing international cooperation and sustainable development in the global tourism sector. The WTD also witnessed the Kingdom’s announcement of new details about the International Tourism Academy, Riyadh’s gift to the world. The academy provides international educational and vocational programs in tourism and hospitality fields.

Source: Saudi Press Agency