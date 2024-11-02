Monday, November 4, 2024

45,000 Employment Contracts Finalized Under National Employment Programme.

Amman: A total of 45,314 employment contracts...

JEA: Continued Support for Emerging Food Industries to Enter Export Markets.

JEA: Chairman of the Jordan Exporters Association...

Jordan Vows Firm Response to Airspace Violations, Warns of Mounting Regional Tensions.

Amman: The Jordanian government on Thursday condemned...

Israeli Strikes Result in High Casualty Toll in Gaza.

Muhammad Hassan
Gaza: Israeli occupation’s strikes killed 15 Palestinian citizens and injured others after bombing two houses in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, “Petra” correspondent reported. Furthermore, two citizens were martyred and others were wounded as an occupation’s aircraft targeted a third house in the Mufti land north of Nuseirat camp, central Gaza.

According to Jordan News Agency, Israeli shelling also killed 3 Gazans after bombing a gathering of citizens west of Nuseirat camp, while 10 citizens were massacred by the occupation’s artillery strikes of Al-Baraka neighborhood in Beit Lahia in the northern strip. In Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza, two citizens were martyred and others were wounded after the Israeli army bombed houses, while 6 citizens were also killed by artillery shelling that targeted Tal Al-Dhahab area in Beit Lahia in the northern coastal enclave.

