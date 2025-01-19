Prime Minister Honours Winners of King Abdullah II Award for Creativity

Amman: Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan honoured the King Abdullah II Award for Creativity winners in a ceremony at the Hussein Cultural Centre. Abdul Raouf Rawabdeh, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Award and former Prime Minister, emphasised that the award was established under the care of His Majesty King Abdullah II to promote creativity and support Arab innovators and scientists.

According to Jordan News Agency, the award recognises exceptional inventions and achievements that contribute to the advancement of Arab society and highlight its role in the progression of science and civilization. It aims to motivate thinkers to develop innovative solutions. Rawabdeh explained that the award is granted every two years in three categories: literature and arts, sciences, and the Arab city, which includes urban projects and research.

Rawabdeh also commended the Greater Amman Municipality for hosting the award office, providing logistical services, managing the award, hosting the arbitration committees, and awarding the prizes to the winners. He noted that the award has been held over eleven sessions since its inception, with recipients from Arab countries, earning a distinguished reputation across the Arab world. The number of participants has steadily increased with each session.

Yousef Al-Shawarbeh, Mayor of Amman, discussed Jordan’s achievements in education, healthcare, science, and other vital sectors. He remarked, “When we talk about creativity and excellence, we speak of Jordan’s resilience, pride, and the dignity of its people and land.” Shawarbeh added that the award, established during the reign of His Majesty King Abdullah II, has fostered a shift in the country’s approach to creativity and excellence, reinforcing the values of competition, leadership, and overcoming challenges.

Shawarbeh also noted that, since 2002, the Greater Amman Municipality has been instrumental in hosting and supporting the award, ensuring it remains a prestigious Arab initiative. Judges from across the Arab world are involved to maintain neutrality, credibility, and transparency.

This year, Ibrahim Youssef Mahmoud from Egypt was recognised for his work on “Artificial Intelligence and Education: Opportunities and Challenges.” Ayman Omari from Jordan was awarded in the category of the Arab city for his work on “New Cities: Opportunities and Challenges.” However, the literature and arts award was not granted this year, as the submitted works on “The Role of Technology in Teaching Arabic Language: Applications and Content” lacked originality, creativity, and applicability.

Each winner received a cash prize of $25,000, a gold medal bearing the image of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and a certificate recognising their contribution and the title of their winning topic. The session saw 142 entries across the three categories, with 63 submissions in literature and arts, 50 in sciences, and 29 in the Arab city category.

The King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein Award for Creativity, hosted by the Greater Amman Municipality, is the only Jordanian award with a regional scope. It is awarded biennially to recognise outstanding works and foster positive, creative competition among Jordanian and Arab innovators and scientists.