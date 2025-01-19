Jordan Sends Over 5,000 Aid Trucks to Gaza Amid Conflict Ceasefire

Amman: Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) announced that it had sent 5,127 aid trucks to Gaza in cooperation with the Armed Forces since the beginning of the war. In a statement issued Sunday, following the announcement of the ceasefire in Gaza, JHCO highlighted that the convoys delivered food and medical assistance.

According to Jordan News Agency, JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said the organization is continuing its coordination with relevant parties to ensure the ongoing flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Shibli added that the goal is to address urgent humanitarian needs and support Palestinians affected by the conflict.

“We are working tirelessly to prepare more than 100 trucks of humanitarian aid daily, ensuring that support reaches our people in Gaza without interruption. This number will increase in the coming days,” Shibli said. He added, “This effort demonstrates our unwavering commitment to our brothers and sisters in Gaza and embodies Jordan’s steadfast support in times of hardship in collaboration with the Jordanian Armed Forces and our local and international partners.”

He said JHCO is committed to delivering comprehensive humanitarian support focused on supplying hospitals with essential medical resources and providing basic food items to affected families. He urged more local and international efforts to ensure the continuity of aid and achieve a sustainable positive impact on the lives of people in Gaza.

JHCO pledged to uphold its humanitarian responsibilities in support of the people of Gaza, according to the statement.