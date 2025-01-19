Jordan, US Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Stability and Humanitarian Aid

Amman: Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed, on Sunday, ties and regional stability. Over the phone, Safadi and Blinken discussed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the need to implement it and the need for sufficient and immediate humanitarian aid to the Strip.

According to Jordan News Agency, Safadi emphasized Jordan’s commitment to collaborating with the US to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution. He acknowledged the efforts made by Blinken during his tenure as Secretary of State to enhance Jordanian-US relations.

Blinken, who is set to step down as Secretary of State after the US administration transitions tomorrow, commended Jordan’s contributions and the efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II in promoting security, stability, and peace in the region.