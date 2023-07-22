Humanitarian Affairs Council condemns assassination of Food Program office director in Taiz

The Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation condemned the assassination of the director of the World Food Program office, Moayad Hamidi, a Jordanian national, in Al-Turbah, Taiz province, which is under the control of the Aggression Coalition and its mercenaries.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the Council considered the assassination of Hamidi a flagrant violation of Yemeni law, the country’s culture, customs and traditions, as well as a violation of international humanitarian law and human and religious values.

The Council denounced the silence of the United Nations regarding the repeated killings and looting in areas controlled by the mercenaries of aggression against United Nations agencies and other international organizations and humanitarian workers.

The Council held the aggression coalition, its mercenaries, and the international community responsible for the crime of assassination and all crimes against humanitarian workers.

Source: Yemen News Agency