His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Chairman of the Supreme Political Council, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy on the death of Ahmed Abdullah Mohsen Salah.

President Al-Mashat expressed, in the telegram he sent to the father of the deceased, Dr. Abdullah Mohsen Salah, and the governor of Ibb, Abd al-Wahed Salah, his sincere condolences and sympathy for this affliction.

Source: Yemen News Agency