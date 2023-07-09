Premier Chairs Board of Trustees Meeting for the Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, who is Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Service, on Sunday chaired a board meeting to review the report generated by the award’s evaluation and arbitration committee. In the meeting, Khasawneh underlined the importance of the award reflecting the vision of His Highness Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince. The award aims to inspire volunteerism, a sense of initiative, positivity, and fortify the feeling of national obligation amongst the emerging generations. Khasawneh emphasized the essentiality of maintaining the award’s standards, incorporating the highest levels of integrity and impartiality when adjudicating and assessing the dossiers of individuals, teams, and institutions contending for the award. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the Board of Trustees and the special task forces’ efforts in monitoring the various stages of the award. He underscored the award’s significance in fostering a culture of volunteerism and encouraging individuals, corporations, and institutions to spearhead community service initiatives. On a related note, the Minister of Youth, Muhammad Nabulsi, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award, presented the latest updates on the evaluation and arbitration process. Nabulsi reaffirmed the board’s commitment to the guidelines set by His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince, which emphasize integrity and transparency to ensure that only the most deserving candidates succeed. The meeting also addressed the award’s categories and criteria, which revolve around four primary areas: planning, execution, results, impact, and sustainability. Additionally, the board reviewed the evaluation mechanism, which includes four stages: fulfillment of conditions and eligibility, desk evaluation, field visits for qualifying applications, and presentation of evaluation results. As per the Evaluation and Arbitration Committee’s report, a total of 25,106 applications were received for the award across all categories, including individuals, teams, and institutions. Each application underwent rigorous assessment following the evaluation mechanism’s stages, leading to projects and initiatives qualified to vie for the award. The board also discussed the key aspects of the award recognition process, set to occur in an exclusive ceremony planned for this purpose.

Source: Jordan News Agency