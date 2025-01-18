Politicians: Dynamism, Field Work Give Gov’t High Approval Ratings

Amman: The government of Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan acquired high approval ratings among the public and the elite, as it demonstrated capacity in addressing key domestic issues and engaging in the field, said politicians and observers.

According to Jordan News Agency, after 100 days in office, recent opinion polls gave the government higher satisfaction rates than previous administrations, thanks to its “updated dynamics in approaching challenges and proposing solutions, particularly regarding economic and political matters”, noted politicians and MPs. However, they urged it to tackle the key issues of poverty and unemployment head-on.

“Tracking the government’s approach, there is a sense of relative satisfaction, at the popular and elite levels, as a poll by the University of Jordan’s Center for Strategic Studies showed 70 percent of a sample of opinion leaders believe the government is capable to take its responsibilities in the next stage,” said MP Hamza Hawamdeh. He noted the cabinet won a majority confidence vote in parliament based, in particular, on a clear economic and political program, noting a commitment and capacity to manage the economy through a task force with a focus on investment, innovation, and technology.

The field tours by the prime minister and his ministers across the governorates, prompt and direct action and making decisions without hesitation gave the government high marks, commented Khaled Shanikat, President of the Jordan Political Science Association. The common and decisive factor at the core of the national sample’s interest is the economy and the government’s ability to make a difference, particularly with regard to unemployment rates, poverty reduction, soaring prices, raising salaries, and attracting domestic and foreign investments, he said.

The poll, which was conducted 100 days after the formation of the government, was based on two samples: the opinion leaders sample of about 650 specialists and stakeholders, and the national sample of about 1,600 people distributed across all governorates of the Kingdom, noted the Center for Strategic Studies Hassan Momani. He pointed out that the poll gave the government “positive” ratings higher than previous cabinets with more than half of the sample optimistic about the ministerial team’s ability to take the responsibility.