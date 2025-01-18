Morocco and Tunisia Embrace Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Rabat: Morocco Saturday welcomed a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, expressing hope it will hold, halt attacks on civilians, and ensure the return of displaced people and the smooth flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip. The Al-Quds Committee, headed by Morocco, hailed progress towards ending the fighting and attacks on civilians, which began on October 7, 2023, calling on Israel and the Palestinian to give peace a chance. The committee expressed hope the ceasefire deal will pave the way for a real peace process leading to a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

According to Jordan News Agency, Tunisia’s Foreign Ministry also welcomed the deal, reiterating its firm support of the Palestinian people’s struggle and their legitimate and historical right to set up their independent state. The ministry saluted the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, calling on the international community to take responsibility to ensure a durable ceasefire and completely lift the siege on Gaza.