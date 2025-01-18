JSMO Processes 199,000 Customs Declarations in 2024

Amman: The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) reported that it managed 199,000 customs declarations in 2024 across various crossings and ports in the Kingdom. This effort was part of inspections to ensure that imported goods comply with specifications before they enter local markets.

According to Jordan News Agency, JSMO took action against products failing to meet Jordanian technical standards and specifications, leading to the re-export or destruction of items listed on 574 customs declarations. These items included clothing, shoes, bags, toys, children’s supplies, household electrical appliances, heaters, cookers, lamps, lighting units, rope lights, detergents, cosmetics, sanitaryware, tile, ceramics, marble, building stone, and reinforcing steel. JSMO Director General Abeer Al-Zuhair highlighted the organization’s commitment to verifying product trademarks to prevent imitation. Last year, JSMO validated 10,906 assessment documents, of which 2,332 were found to be in violation.

Al-Zuhair emphasized the institution’s role in safeguarding the national economy, protecting consumer health and safety, and promoting investment. These efforts align with the goals of the economic modernization vision, focusing on high-value industries, investment, sustainable environments, and improving the quality of life. She praised JSMO staff at border posts for their efforts in blocking counterfeit products and stressed the organization’s collaboration with various entities to ensure a smooth flow of goods through customs ports. Additionally, she noted that 126 companies have joined the Committed Trader Program, which offers facilities to simplify the clearance and control procedures of imported goods.