PM receives Saudi Shura Council Chairman



Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh received Sunday the Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council Sheikh Abdullah Al Sheikh and an accompanying delegation.





During the meeting, Khasawneh stressed the deep-rooted relations that bond Jordan and Saudi Arabia, which, he said, enjoy the direct care and attention of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.





The Prime Minister stressed the importance of meetings and mutual visits between officials from the two countries at various levels; whether their leaders, governments, or parliaments, commending the efforts made in this regard by the officials of both countries and their “relentless and ongoing” efforts to strengthen relations in various fields.





He also hailed the level of parliamentary cooperation between Amman and Riyadh, which is reflected in the mutual meetings and the outcomes of those meetings, which would serve the relations and common issues of interest.





Khasawneh noted the importance of the role of the Jordanian-Saudi Joint Committee, which convened in Riyadh last month, and the various frameworks of joint cooperation between the two countries, as well as the Jordanian-Saudi Coordination Council, in enhancing the prospects for cooperation at various levels, in light of the active investments and development projects.





He also pointed out the importance of strengthening partnership and cooperation between Jordan and Saudi Arabia in the field of investment and establishing investment projects, such as the health care and educational hospital project, which is being implemented by the Saudi-Jordanian Investment Fund Company, the infrastructure of which will be launched soon.





For his part, Al Sheikh stressed the depth of relations between Saudi Arabia and Jordan and the commitment to strengthening and consolidating them in implementation of the visions of the two countries wise leaders, and in a way that serves their common interests and issues.





Al Sheikh voiced happiness with the results of his visit to the Kingdom, which comes within the framework of the mutual endeavor between the Saudi Shura Council and the Jordanian Lower House of Parliament to enhance the prospects for cooperation and exchange at the parliamentary level.





Source: Jordan News Agency

