Ministry conducts training for anti-smoking liaison officers



The Ministry of Health on Sunday started conducting training workshops in partnership with the Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network (EMPHNET) to enhance the skills of anti-smoking liaison officers.





This initiative is part of the Ministry’s efforts to implement a comprehensive national strategy for tobacco control, as mandated by the royal directives to combat smoking and enforce Public Health Law No. 47 of 2008.





The Ministry conducted the initial workshops with 50 anti-smoking officers from health directorates in Amman and Zarqa.





At the workshop, the officers were informed of the procedures related to enforcing Public Health Law No. 47 of 2008 and its amendments, with a focus on the ban on smoking in public places.





The trainees were also given information on how to inspect public places for smoking violations, including places that allow individuals under the age of eighteen to enter, in order to protect young people from the harmful effects of smoking and different types of tobacco products.





Source: Jordan News Agency

