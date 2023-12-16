Palestine calls for international investigation into burying people alive by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza



Ramallah: Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kaila, has called for an international investigation into reports that the Israeli occupation forces buried Palestinians alive in the Kamal Adwan Hospital yard in northern Gaza.

“Reports and testimonies from medical and media teams, as well as Palestinians indicate that citizens were buried alive in the hospital courtyard by the occupation, and some of them were seen alive before they were besieged by the occupation forces,” Al-Kaila said in a statement on Saturday.

Al-Kaila went on to say, “The world must take serious action to uncover the circumstances of these reports and not tolerate or remain silent regarding the information coming from the Gaza Strip.”

She added that the Israeli occupation forces purposefully pulled the wounded out of Kamal Adwan Hospital into the cold and attacked the medical professionals, posing a major threat to the wounded and patients’ lives.

She continued, “The occupation army destroyed the southern part of the hospital, and th

at 12 children are still inside the hospital’s incubators without water or food, after the Israeli army prevented their evacuation, according to the testimonies of medical teams.”

Source:Jordan News Agency