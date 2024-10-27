Tuesday, October 29, 2024

PM congratulates new chief of Constitutional Court

By Muhammad Hassan

Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan on Sunday congratulated the new President of the Constitutional Court, Mohammed Ghazou, on assuming duties.

During the meeting at the court’s headquarters Sunday, the PM stressed the importance of performing the court’s role , in accordance with the provisions of Jordan’s Constitution.

For his part, Ghazou said the court is “proud to be one of Jordan’s institutional achievements during His Majesty King Abdullah II’s reign.”

Ghazou pointed to the court’s reform role in strengthening the rule of law and the principle of separation of powers, as well as defending citizens’ freedom and rights, in accordance with the provisions of Articles (58) and (59), which have taken a “special” place in the Constitution.

Furthermore, he expressed the court’s importance and its position as an independent judicial body.

A Royal decree was issued, appointing Mohammad Ghazou as President of the Constitutional Court, effective from 6/10/2024.

Source: Jordan News Agency

