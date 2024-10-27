Jordan moves 3 points on mobile download speed

Jordan’s global ranking rose 3 points in the mobile and fixed internet download speeds index for September, according to the Oklahoma Internet Speed Test.

According to a Telecommunications Regulatory Commission statement issued Sunday, Jordan’s ranking rose 3 points in the mobile download speeds index, reaching 84th place, with an average download speed of 29.4 megabits per second.

Jordan advanced two places globally in the fixed internet speeds index, reaching 31st place with an average download speed of 155 megabits per second, according to the statement.

The Commission said, “The continued rapid rise in the global ranking is due to the Commission’s regulatory system that encourages competitiveness and its keenness to implement policies and regulations that stimulate investment in Jordan.”

Source: Jordan News Agency