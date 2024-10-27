Tuesday, October 29, 2024

PM congratulates new chief of Constitutional Court

Prime Minister Dr. Jaafar Hassan on Sunday...

Jordan moves 3 points on mobile download speed

Jordan's global ranking rose 3 points in...

ISSF invests $5mln in Rua Growth I LP to promote Jordan’s startups in Arab Gulf nations

The Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF)...

11 killed in Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon

General11 killed in Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon
Muhammad Hassan
By Muhammad Hassan

Eight people were killed and 25 injured on Sunday when Israeli aircraft struck an apartment in a village near Saida in Southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Heath Ministry.

The Health Ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center said Israeli jets struck the apartment in Haret Saida, causing massive destruction in the densely populated area.

Earlier, Lebanese media reported at least three people were killed when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Hosh Barada in the Eastern Bekaa Valley.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

AutomativeGlobalLatest NewsMarket

Most Popular Articles

Quick Links 1

Quick Links 2

Info Links

Copyright © 2024 All Rights Reserved By Jordan News Gazette.


Deprecated: Use of "parent" in callables is deprecated in /home/pakibtyi/public_html/jordannewsgazette.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-rocket-off/inc/Dependencies/Minify/JS.php on line 127