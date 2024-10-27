11 killed in Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon

Eight people were killed and 25 injured on Sunday when Israeli aircraft struck an apartment in a village near Saida in Southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Heath Ministry.

The Health Ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center said Israeli jets struck the apartment in Haret Saida, causing massive destruction in the densely populated area.

Earlier, Lebanese media reported at least three people were killed when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Hosh Barada in the Eastern Bekaa Valley.

Source: Jordan News Agency