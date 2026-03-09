Petra Begins Daily News Bulletin from Amman

Amman: Petra has commenced its daily news bulletin from Amman for Monday, March 9, corresponding to Ramadan 19, 1447 Hijri. According to Jordan News Agency, this initiative marks a new chapter in the dissemination of news from the region, aligning with the significant date in the Islamic calendar. The daily bulletin is expected to provide comprehensive updates and reports relevant to its audience, ensuring timely and vital information is accessible to the public. The establishment of this bulletin underscores a commitment to maintaining a steady flow of news and information during the holy month of Ramadan, which is a period of significant importance in the region. The initiative aims to cater to the needs of audiences who rely on regular news updates.