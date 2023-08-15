  • Date: August 16, 2023
Direct Clash Between Nuclear Powers Possible, Warns Russian Foreign Minister

The relentless Western support for Ukraine can lead to a direct clash between the nuclear powers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, Lavrov warned that the West’s continued supply of weapons to Ukrainian forces would create a direct military clash between the nuclear powers, stressing that the US, NATO and the EU want to ignite the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to achieve their geopolitical project.

Also speaking at the conference, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Ukrainian military forces have begun to collapse and fade, and that the West continues to support them with weapons and undermine international security, considering that the Russian special military operation in Ukraine has dispelled many myths about NATO’s weapons and capabilities.

Source: Qatar News Agency

