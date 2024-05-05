Palestinian Foreign Ministry Demands Enforcement of Global Protection System for Palestinians

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday urged the international community to condemn the Israeli assaults that target the Islamic and Christian sacred places and enforce the global protection system for the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the measures taken by the Israeli occupation, in addition to imposing restrictions on Christians and their arrival at the Church of the Resurrection in Occupied Jerusalem and repeatedly assaulting them under false pretexts each year.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs deemed these measures as collective punishments that target the entire Palestinian territory in Occupied Jerusalem, including its sanctities, identity, and citizens, stressing that they are in flagrant violation of Israel’s obligations in Occupied Jerusalem pertaining to the freedom of worship.

Source: Qatar News Agency