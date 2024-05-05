EAA, ISDB, Launch Project to Support 100,000 Out of School Children in Nigeria

Doha: Education Above All (EAA) Foundation launched a program under the title ‘Reaching Out-of-School Children in Kaduna State project (ROOSC)’ to benefit 100,000 out of school children (OOSC), including girls and children living with disabilities.

According to the statement issued by the foundation, the project is implemented in cooperation with Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD), the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), and Save the Children alongside other partners including, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and the Kaduna State Ministry of Education. The project employs a comprehensive, multifaceted strategy to overcome major obstacles to access to education in a region plagued by instability and a lack of infrastructure and resources.

Over the span of four years, the partnership will focus on four objectives: improving access and retention, quality of teaching and learning, learning environments, and education management. To reach these

objectives, the project – with support from the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), will be structured into five components and deliver interventions to ensure inclusion, community mobilization, teacher training, quality assurance, flexible learning opportunities, psychosocial support, child protection, and the provision of teaching materials.

In this regard, CEO of EAA Fahad Al Sulaiti said that “strong partnerships that deliver relevant and effective interventions are the pillars that will build the pathway to educational transformation in Nigeria. By joining forces, we can provide children with the opportunity to thrive and grow towards a brighter future through equitable and inclusive education.” For her part, ISFD Director-General Dr. Hiba Ahmed expressed ISFD’s pride to be part of this international partnership addressing the education needs of out-of-school children in Kaduna State, Nigeria, adding, “this initiative aligns perfectly with ISFD’s mission of empowering and developing communities in need t

hrough quality education. By working collaboratively with our partners, we can provide children with the tools and knowledge they need to reach their full potential and contribute to the development of their communities.” For her part, CEO of Save the Children Inger Ashing said, “we are honored to work with all the partners involved to ensure that even in the most difficult circumstances, children can fulfil their right to a safe, inclusive and quality education. Time and again children tell us how important their learning is – to their wellbeing and development in the present, but also in equipping them for the future. We face a global crisis in school access and learning, therefore coming together for this program provides a critical opportunity for the children of Nigeria.” Nigeria is confronted with several obstacles, such as economic challenges, instability, insecurity and inequality. Barriers to education include insufficient funding, poor infrastructure, lack of trained teachers, and inadequate access.

Based on data from the Kaduna State Bureau of Statistics in 2020, an estimated 535,353 children in the state were out of school, ranking Kaduna as one of the states with the largest number of OOSC in Nigeria.

The ROOSC project is a testimony of the partners’ commitment to investing in education, not only to increase enrollment and retention rates, but also to contribute to reducing poverty and broader socio-economic development.

In 2018, EAA and IsDB/ISFD partnered on a framework agreement to establish the ISFD/EAA Enrol and Retain OOSC Programme, which provides a substantial investment for the identification, enrollment and retention of OOSC in a range of countries.

During the IsDB Annual Meetings in Riyadh on April 27-30, 2024, the partners extended the framework agreement until 2025 to ensure greater impact for OOSC. The ROOSC project in Kaduna state is an outcome of this programme.

Source: Qatar News Agency